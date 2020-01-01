Sargento Reserve Series Slices

The Reserve Series product line of 100% real, natural cheeses from Sargento has expanded to include convenient slices in the rich, savory flavors of Fresh Asiago, Aged Gouda and Aged White Cheddar, allowing anyone at home to replicate their favorite gourmet restaurant meals -- especially important at a time when many consumers are still unable to eat in restaurants. The Fresh Asiago (5 ounces) is a softer, slightly sweet and nutty cheese offering a smooth melt, the Aged Gouda (5 ounces) boasts a zesty, buttery flavor, and Aged White Natural Cheddar (7 ounces) provides a sharp gourmet flavor. A package of any of the varieties retails for a suggested $3.79.