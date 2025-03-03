Global food company Mondelēz has teamed up with family-owned Wisconsin cheese company Sargento to create Sargento Cheese Bakes – premium cheese crackers made with real Sargento cheese as the No. 1 ingredient. Each cracker features Sargento cheese and herbs, delivering a bold and flavorful crunch. Available in three savory varieties — Aged White Cheddar & Rosemary, Pepper Jack, and Parmesan & Oregano — Sargento Cheese Bakes combine real cheese flavor with a satisfying crunch. The versatile snack can be enjoyed straight from the box or paired with dips and spreads. Sargento Cheese Bakes will roll out at retailers beginning this March in a 4.5-ounce pouch with a suggested retail price of $4.99.