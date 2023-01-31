The latest product from Sara Lee Bread, a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA, is Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies. Baked with the equivalent of one cup of vegetables per loaf and fortified with vitamins A, D and E, the bread still offers the iconic taste and soft texture that fans expect from Sara Lee while meeting consumer demand for convenient nutrition. In addition to offering a good source of vitamins, the loaves are baked without artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in an 18-ounce, 18-slice loaf, retailing for a suggested $4.49.