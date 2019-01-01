Sara Lee Holiday Desserts

Just in time for the winter holidays, Sara Lee Desserts has added to its lineup of frozen bakery and dessert products Triple Chocolate Pound Cake and Limited Time Offer New York Style Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake and Limited Time Offer New York Style Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake. Made with real ingredients, the 19-ounce Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake is baked into a graham cracker crust with real pumpkin, real cream cheese and a special blend of cinnamon and spices. The 19-ounce Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake is baked into a chocolate cookie crust with real peppermint, real cream cheese, and topped by semi-sweet chocolate chips. Both cheesecakes will be available through January 2020. Featuring real ingredients such as fresh butter, cocoa and chocolate chips, the 14-ounce Triple Chocolate Pound Cake boasts a moist texture and rich flavor for a fresh-baked taste, with no artificial flavors or colors, and no high-fructose corn syrup. The suggested retail price for all of the items is $4.99.