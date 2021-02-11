Sara Lee Artesano Sweet Loaves

Made with real morsels of flavor that consumers can see and taste, Sara Lee's Artesano Sweet Loaves have the same soft and smooth texture as the rest of the Artesano Bakery Bread line. Suitable for everything from French toast to sweet-and-savory sandwiches, Sara Lee Artesano Cinnamon and Maple & Brown Sugar Sweet Loaves have a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 20-ounce loaf of either variety. To celebrate the launch, Sara Lee, a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA, is offering a sweepstakes in which one parent, guardian, or caregiver can win the grand prize of $5,000 for a Sweet Escape to honor their heroic efforts throughout the pandemic. The creamy, thick-sliced, flour-dusted Artesano line also consists of Original, Golden Wheat, Brioche and Potato varieties, as well as Bakery Rolls and Bakery Buns. Artesano bread is made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup.