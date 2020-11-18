Santa Visits Sam’s Club Members Via Zoom

Sam's Club has created a new way to entice holiday shoppers this year. The club retailer is offering members free virtual sessions with Santa Claus. Members can choose from a diverse group of Santas the one that best suits their family (Hispanic, Black or white).

Families can reserve their free visit online. The sessions are booked first come, first serve, and there's a limit of one Santa visit per membership, but multiple children are welcome to attend. Members can also provide details on each child, including their name, age and something they want Santa to mention or ask the child.

For each Zoom visit, a photo and video will be provided to share with friends and family and via social. Sam’s Club encourages families to share their Santa experience with the hashtag #SamsSanta.

If a member is unable to book a visit because they were all reserved, they can still connect their children with Santa. The website has a Kids Activities section for children to create and send a letter to Santa — and they’ll receive a response.

Zoom Santa isn’t the only virtual holiday experience that Sam’s Club is providing members this holiday season. The retailer is also bringing the "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" movie to life in a virtual shopping experience. It's using Clark Griswold's house to show what's new and hot this season. From outdoor décor to holiday gifts, the experience showcases on-trend gifts and festive food items to help members plan for the holidays, all with a little movie nostalgia. Shoppers can choice from a "golden glow" style or a "colorful Christmas" style, and then click on items of interest.

In a third-quarter earnings report, Walmart recently indicated that Sam’s Club new member signups and renewal rates were strong, particularly Plus membership. Membership income increased 10.4%.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, Sam's Club parent company, operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumbles retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on PG's list.