San Luis® Delivers Taste and Satisfaction

Consumers want convenient, protein-filled options that taste great. San Luis is proud to announce two new additional meat-first burritos that deliver on both: Chicken, Rice & Cheese Burritos and Pork Carnitas Burritos.

Protein is Popular

More than 9 in 10 adults say they have tried or are interested in trying to eat more protein, according to Mintel’s Healthy Lifestyles – US, October 2017. New Chicken, Rice & Cheese Burrito is packed with 23 grams of protein. Made with white meat chicken, cheese, rice and a smoky chipotle sauce, this burrito’s packs a flavor wallop. New Pork Carnitas has 21 grams of protein from tender shredded pork and black beans, and roasted sweet corn is a great complement to the zesty carnitas flavors.

Only a couple microwave minutes stand between your consumers and the satisfaction of hearty, tasty San Luis Burritos that are ready to go when they are.

San Luis Burritos have a refrigerated shelf life of 21 days. These high-quality products help retailers meet the demands of consumers: tasty, protein-filled options on the go.