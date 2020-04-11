Safe Quality Food Institute Hires Financial Planner

The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of Arlington, Virginia-based FMI – The Food Industry Association, has appointed Jeff Schadler director, financial planning and business analysis. In his new role, Schadler will guide the SQFI team on the development and execution of financial strategies, in addition to collaborating on revenue, for the worldwide food safety and quality certification and management program.

“Jeff is a financial operations leader with an extensive background developing financial processes, data visualization and executive partnerships, and he is committed to accountability,” noted SQFI Chief Food Safety Assessment Officer and SVP Gigi Vita.

Schadler has more than 15 years of experience in leading incubators, corporations and teams through innovative and complex investments, reorganizations, regulatory requirements and operational transformations in various industries, among them commercial real estate, hospitality, software development, advertising, entertainment, construction and manufacturing.

In his most recent position, at Paris-based commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Corp., he was a business unit CFO who implemented financial operations at four separate businesses that encompassed media and advertising, leasing, entertainment, and software development. Schadler also held management roles in finance at Pacific Gas & Electric of San Francisco and Hyatt Corp., in Chicago.

Schadler’s hiring was made public during the recent FMI event SQF Global, which this year was held virtually.