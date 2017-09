Sabra Dipping Co. describes its latest variety, Greek Inspired Herbs & Olive Oil hummus as "an explosion of flavor" that comes from a mix of traditional herbs such as oregano, thyme and mint, added to black pepper and featuring a punch of lemon. Available now in grocery stores nationwide, the limited-edition flavor is also vegan, non-GMO and gluten free, and retails for a suggested $3.99 per 10-ounce container.