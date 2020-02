For Valentine’s Day and beyond, hummus maker Sabra recommends that consumers indulge in its Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread. The decadent plant-based dip pairs with everything from strawberries and bananas to churros, graham crackers and pretzels.Vegan, gluten-free, kosher and made without GMOs, Sabra Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread retails for a suggested $4.29 per 8-ounce tub.