Sabine’s Collections Baguette Bites

Drawing on 30 years of artisan bread-baking expertise, Sabine’s Collections, a division of Bäckerhaus Veit, has added to its snack portfolio guilt-free, double-baked Baguette Bites available in three bold flavors: Olive Oil and Rosemary, Jalapeno and Cheddar, and Roasted Garlic and Chives. The never-fried product line, baked the old-fashioned way with slow fermentation, can be eaten straight from the bag as a better-for-you snack, added to soups and salads, or paired with hummus, dips, sauces, fruit, cheese and charcuterie. The all-natural bites are free of artificial flavors and colors, cholesterol, MSG, ADAs, PHOs, saturated fats, and trans fats, as well as being kosher and vegan certified – the highest standard of vegan and vegetarian food product. A 3.5-ounce bag retails for a suggested range of $3.99-$4.99.