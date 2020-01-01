With a short list of wholesome ingredients, RXBar’s RX Kids Protein Snack Bars provide flavors that children love and nutrition that parents want, including 0 grams of added sugar, 5 grams of real food protein, and no artificial colors or flavors. The product line’s reformulated recipe, based on consumer feedback, offers an easy-to-chew oat base and four kid-friendly varieties: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Strawberry. A 5-pack of 1.16-ounce bars has a suggested retail price of $5.99.