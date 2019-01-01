Press enter to search
Close search

Rustix by La Quercia

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Rustix by La Quercia

Rustix by La Quercia

Rustix by La Quercia is a protein-packed salami snack stick line handcrafted in Iowa by charcuterie artisans using humanely raised, antibiotic-free pork. The lightly cured sticks come in two varieties: Spicy and Smoky. Embodying La Quercia’s commitment to quality food, sustainability and developing its own circular economy, the protein-packed items are made with meat from the pork shank, a lean cut that doesn’t work well for prosciutto, which the company also offers. Rustix is available in a 2.2-ounce package retailing for a suggested $5.99.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products