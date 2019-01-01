Rustix by La Quercia is a protein-packed salami snack stick line handcrafted in Iowa by charcuterie artisans using humanely raised, antibiotic-free pork. The lightly cured sticks come in two varieties: Spicy and Smoky. Embodying La Quercia’s commitment to quality food, sustainability and developing its own circular economy, the protein-packed items are made with meat from the pork shank, a lean cut that doesn’t work well for prosciutto, which the company also offers. Rustix is available in a 2.2-ounce package retailing for a suggested $5.99.