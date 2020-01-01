From Bimbo Bakeries USA, The Rustik Oven signature artisan bread line comes in three varieties made with simple, real ingredients: Sourdough, Artisan White, and Hearty Grains & Seeds. The bread is also Non-GMO Project Verified and contains no artificial colors or flavors. To mark the launch, the brand teamed up with celebrity chef Laura Vitale to offer an exclusive virtual private cooking experience for one consumer and their friends and family. “For so long, we heard our consumers’ feedback over the struggle of choosing between the superior quality of bread from their favorite local bakery and the longer shelf life and convenience of bread from a grocery store,” said Jessica Grane, marketing director, premium and artisan breads at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Thanks to our signature baking process, we’re proud to bring this unique offering to the artisan bread category and offer our fans the taste that they love in a more convenient way. The Rustik Oven is all about making simple gatherings an occasion to savor, and during these times when so many are eating more meals at home, we look forward to our three distinct varieties unleashing culinary imagination and inspiring a slower, more delicious pace of life.” a 1-pound loaf of any variety of The Rustik Oven retails for a suggested $4.69.