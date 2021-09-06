Russell Stover Joy Bites

Russell Stover Chocolates has launched Joy Bites, a collection of no-sugar-added chocolate crafted with Fairtrade cocoa and select non-GMO and organic ingredients, as well as no artificial flavors or preservatives, and no added colors. Sweetened with plant-based stevia extract, the Joy Bites collection offers an assortment of chocolate bars made up of breakable bites in resealable packaging that’s 100% recyclable with FSC-certified outer sleeves -- part of the company’s larger sustainability vision. Joy Bites comes in the following filled and solid varieties: Caramel in Chocolate, Peanut Butter in Chocolate, Smooth Creamy Chocolate, Sea Salt Caramel in Dark Chocolate, and Roasted Almonds in Dark Chocolate. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 2.9-ounce bar (Caramel, Peanut Butter, Sea Salt Caramel) or 2.8-ounce bar (Smooth Creamy Chocolate, Roasted Almonds). To mark the product launch, Joy Bites has formed a partnership with Step Up, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping girls and young women achieve professional success through mentorship.