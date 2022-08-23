Frito-Lay North America brand Ruffles, the Official Chip of the WNBA, has added All-Star A’ja Wilson to its Chip Deal roster – making her the first-ever female athlete to score a Chip Deal. In turn, Wilson and the brand have teamed to launch the Ruffles Ridge Twists product line, which consists of the sports star’s signature flavor, Smoky BBQ, an evocation of her South Carolinian roots, along with buttery, rich Double Cheddar. The snack features the same iconic Ruffles ridges beloved by fans, but with a light, airy twist. Signing Wilson as its latest Chip Deal athlete marks the first of Ruffles’ many planned initiatives with the WNBA as part of a multiyear partnership. The product retails for a suggested $5.59 per 5.5-ounce bag and a suggested $2.29 per 1.75-ounce bag. Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo Inc.