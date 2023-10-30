Rudi’s Bakery Texas Toast

Known for its organic and gluten-free breads, Rudi’s Bakery is now introducing what it describes as the first-ever nationally available clean-label Texas Toast, available in Garlic (11.8 ounces), Three Cheese with Garlic (13.8 ounces), Gluten Free Garlic (11.8 ounces) and Gluten Free Three Cheese with Garlic (13,8 ounces). This also marks the brand’s first foray into frozen prepared meals and is exclusively available at Whole Foods Market, starting with Gluten Free Garlic and followed by the other varieties later this year. The product offers real butter, garlic and a hint of parsley on Rudi’s signature sourdough bread with slices twice as thick as a typical slice. The launch reflects Rudi’s commitment to increasing access to better-for-you and gluten-free options. Suggested retail prices are $7.99 for Texas Toast with Garlic and $8.99 for Texas Toast with Three Cheese and Garlic. Rudi’s is backed by Mayfair Equity Partners.