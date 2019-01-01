Press enter to search
Rubicon Bakers Holiday Products
Photo by Clara Rice

Especially for the holidays, Rubicon Bakers has rolled out a Gingerbread Layer Cake with Lemon Cream Cheese Icing, Pumpkin Salted Caramel Cupcakes, Peppermint Fudge Cupcakes and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins. Retailing for a suggested $7.99, the Gingerbread Layer Cake is filled and topped with tangy lemon cream cheese icing and surrounded by gingerbread crumbs. Going for a suggested $5.99 each, the cupcake 4-packs offer a Pumpkin Salted Caramel Cupcake filled and iced with a rich salted caramel icing and the Peppermint Fudge Cupcake filled with chocolate fudge and topped with peppermint icing and a non-GMO candy cane crunch. Also retailing for $5.99, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins are loaded with tangy cream cheese and finished off with toasted pumpkin seeds.  All of the seasonal treats are certified kosher. A certified B Corporation, Rubicon aims to “Bake a Better World” through conscious business practices; the sourcing of ingredients free from artificial flavors, colors or preservatives; and a mission to hire and support those with significant barriers to employment. 

