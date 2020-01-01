Rubbermaid EasyFindLids with Silvershield

From Newell Brands, home organization and food storage solutions provider Rubbermaid has launched EasyFindLids Food Storage Containers with SilverShield for Antimicrobial Product Protection, a line of durable food storage containers with built-in antimicrobial properties. Using SilverShield technology, the containers and lids have small amounts of silver ions to help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the product surface. SilverShield resists bacterial growth and meets FDA guidelines for food contact surfaces. The antimicrobial containers feature the same modular design as the Rubbermaid EasyFindLids collection, which are designed for easy organization and reducing clutter. Lids snap together and to container bases, making it easy to find the right lid for the right container, and bases nest neatly together when storing. The U.S.-made, BPA-free, microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe containers come in a range of sizes and shapes for different needs, at suggested retail prices starting at $12. Additionally, all well-used plastic and glass food storage products can be recycled through the Rubbermaid-TerraCycle partnership.