Rowdy Mermaid good mood soda

Functional beverage brand Rowdy Mermaid has introduced good mood soda, a low-sugar, low-calorie, functional soda infused with 200 milligrams of ashwagandha extract. This is the brand’s first shelf-stable offering, allowing wider audience accessibility to its products. “Ashwagandha is an incredibly powerful adaptogen, uniquely equipped to alleviate stress, a function we strongly believe is missing in this category, and one that sets good mood soda apart,” explained Rowdy Mermaid founder Jamba Dunn. “We use a clinically studied dose of the most studied ashwagandha in the world (KSM-66). Compared to other types of ashwagandha, KSM-66 is considered to be one of the most potent and bioavailable forms of the herb on the market and has been clinically shown to reduce stress and support healthy cortisol levels.” Available in the classic soda flavors of Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime and Cola, good mood soda retails for a suggested $2.79 per 12-fluid-ounce can.