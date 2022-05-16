Rougette Bonfire Marinated Cheese

Award-winning ROUGETTE Bon·Fire Marinated Cheese is a feta-style, 100% cow’s milk cheese with an exceptionally crispy exterior and creamy texture when baked, grilled, or broiled. Sold with a convenient, ready-to-cook aluminum tray, it’s far less salty than traditional feta and marinated in a savory blend of herbs and oil. This lactose-free, gluten-free and rBST-free cheese is perfect for easy traybakes, summer grilling, warm appetizers or one pan meals!