04/19/2021

Rollino Cocoa & Hazelnuts

Roll with the Italian premium quality of Rollini.
Balconi’s rolls come in two varieties, coated and uncoated. They are filled with delicious chocolate, or hazelnuts cream, providing a delicious taste and artisanal quality. With no artificial coloring, preservatives and GMO free, Balconi’s Rollino is the perfect wholesome treat for every occasion.

Michele Balconi, back in 1953, believed that artisanal premium-quality starts with wholesome ingredients and today, Balconi uses the same principles to produce its delicious products.

Balconi’s cakes and snacks are enjoyed in over 80 countries around the world where, the quality of the made in Italy, is sought and enjoyed by sophisticated consumers because...
...Balconi Makes It Special.

