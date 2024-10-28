Better-for-you beverage Rockaway Soda – the brainchild of two-time beverage entrepreneur Bridget Firtle, a native of Rockaway Beach, N.Y., the shorefront Queens neighborhood immortalized by the catchy Ramones song – has debuted an updated formulation and bold packaging invoking street art and vibrant colors. Featuring real fruit juice and 7 grams of organic cane sugar per can, along with a kiss of sea salt, the beverage line comes in four unique flavors: Berry Hibiscus, Lemon Lemongrass, Watermelon Guava and Pineapple Ginger. Additionally, as a certified member of 1% for the Planet, Rockaway Soda ensures that each sip helps keep oceans healthy. A 12-ounce can of any variety retails for a suggested $2.29, while 12-packs are available online nationwide.