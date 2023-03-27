Advertisement
Ritz Everything Toasted Chips

With poppy seeds baked right into the chips and seasoned with onion, garlic and sea salt, Ritz Everything Toasted Chips can serve as a snack for dips, spreads and more. The product is the latest of the brand’s Toasted Chips flavors, which also include Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Ranch. An 8.1-ounce package of Ritz Everything Toasted Chips retails for a suggested $3.95. Additionally, as an official sponsor of the 2023 NCAA March Madness, Mondelēz brand Ritz is running a March Madness sweepstakes through April 3 that fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the 2024 NCAA Final Four, and for those attending the Final Four games, Ritz Toasted Chips will have a footprint on-site, where fans can experience a 20-foot-tall Toasted Chips hoop tree with games, prizes and samples.

