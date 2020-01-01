The latest from America's classic cracker brand, Ritz Cheese Crispers feature real, rich cheese flavor in a thin, crunchable format. Available in two zesty flavors – Cheddar and Four Cheese & Herb – the product line boasts a light, crispy texture resulting from a unique baking process. A multimillion-dollar national marketing campaign supporting the product launch has kicked off with a range of engaging touchpoints for consumers. A 7-ounce box of either variety retails for a suggested $3.62. The snack joins the Mondelez brand’s extensive portfolio of products, which also includes the original Ritz Crackers, Ritz Crisp & Thins, and Ritz Toasted Chips.