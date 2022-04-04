Rite Aid Aims to Help Customers Lessen Impacts of Stress

While April is often known for its spring rain showers, it’s also Stress Awareness Month, and pharmacists at Rite Aid Corp. plan to help shoppers breathe easier by offering tips and tools for stress management and reduction.

In addition to being trained on scientifically proven tactics, supplements and medications to help customers cope with the impacts of stress, Rite Aid pharmacists also know the correct amount of sleep needed for different age groups and can counsel shoppers on the health issues that can occur as a result of lack of sleep.

After assessing a customer’s concerns and issues, Rite Aid pharmacists can offer lifestyle recommendations along with traditional and alternative remedies to help lessen stress and get the right amount of sleep. Rite Aid carries health-and-wellness products ranging from vitamins, supplements, oils and herbal remedies to over-the-counter medications.

The training courses undertaken by the pharmacists are ACPE Accredited as part of the Rite Aid Continuing Pharmacy Education Program.

“Rite Aid pharmacists are an accessible and essential health care resource our communities can rely on,” said Karen Staniforth, SVP and chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid. “We are committed to training and ongoing education to ensure our pharmacists are best positioned to help manage our customers’ health concerns, including alternative and lifestyle therapies for stress and sleep.”

Meanwhile, Rite Aid recently rolled out a revamped loyalty program, dubbed Rite Aid Rewards, which is digital-first program and allows customers to earn points for eligible purchases of in-store and online products as well as prescription pickup. For every $1 spent, members earn 10 points, subject to certain limitations.

The Rite Aid Foundation was also recently rebranded as Rite Aid Healthy Futures, and introduced a $10 million Strengthening Cities initiative supporting healthier and more equitable neighborhoods.

With more than 2,000 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.