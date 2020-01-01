Rise Brewing Co. Original Organic Oat Milk

Press enter to search
Nitro cold-brew coffee company Rise Brewing Co. has now added organic oat milk to its beverage offerings. Unable to find a 100% organic oat milk on the market, the company  formulated their own blend for the introduction of their oat milk lattes -- the first organic ready-to-drink oat milk latte on the market. “Our organic oat milk latte line received such a tremendous response that many people were asking where they could purchase the oat milk separately,” explained Grant Gyesky, Rise CEO and co-founder.”Our organic oat milk not only tastes great but blends into coffee better than any nondairy milk out there because of its ultra-creamy texture and natural sweetness.” The USDA Certified Organic, dairy-free, sustainable, vegan and shelf-stable oat milk is free of gums with only four ingredients: water, oats, sunflower oil and salt. A 32-fluid-ounce tetra pak of the original variety retails for a suggested $3.99, with Chocolate and Vanilla flavors slated to launch later this year.

 

