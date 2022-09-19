Rind Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps

The latest offering from Rind Snacks, Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps features just four simple ingredients — dried coconut, coconut sugar, dark cocoa powder and a hint of sea salt — for a sweet-and-salty snack combo. With Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps, Rind retains the fruit’s nutrient-rich inner husk, and then dusts it with real dark cocoa and a hint of sea salt for a treat high in fiber — a whopping 7 grams per serving — and heart-healthy fats, while being low in carbs and added sugar. The snack can be eaten straight from the bag, frozen or used to top a wide range of dishes. A 3.5-ounce multiserve package retails for a suggested price range of $4.99-$5.99, while a 1.4-ounce single-serve bag retails for a suggested price range of $2.99-$3.49. Like all Rind products, Dark Cocoa Sea Salt Coconut Crisps are non-GMO Verified, kosher, naturally vegan and gluten-free, and retain as much of the natural fruit as possible, continuing the brand’s commitment to divert more than 1 million pounds of food waste this year.