Rind Coconut Crisps

Rind has shaved the whole coconut into crisp bites with the skin on to create a crunchy, keto-friendly snack offering the creamy flavor of coconut and the nutritional benefits of the rind, among them healthy fats, fiber, iron and calcium. The brand’s non-GMO, gluten-free, paleo and vegan Coconut Crisps use just one ingredient: dried organic unsweetened coconut. Rind’s skin-on dried superfruit crisp line comes in Tropical, Coco-Melon Blend, Orchard, Straw-Peary, Tangy Kiwi and now Coconut varieties, the last of which retails for a suggested $5.99 per 3.5-ounce resealable bag.