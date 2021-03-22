Veggie rice brand RightRice’s latest offering is RightRice Risotto, an updated version of the classic rice dish. Since making traditional risotto can be a time-consuming, labor-intensive process, RightRice instead delivers a creamy, dairy-free bowl of risotto that’s easy to cook in one pot in only 12 minutes. Offering 10 grams of complete plant-based protein and 5 grams of fiber, with way fewer carbs than conventional rice, the line comes in four already seasoned flavors made with real herbs and spices: Creamy Parmesan, Wild Mushroom, Basil Pesto and Creamy Cracked Pepper. Available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores and online, a 6-ounce pouch of RightRice Risotto retails for a suggested $3.99.