Press enter to search
Close search

RightRice

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

RightRice

RightRice

Created by Popchips founder and former CEO Keith Belling, who wanted an alternative to rice’s empty calories and high carb count, RightRice is a first-of-its-kind shelf-stable product packed with the power of lentils, chickpeas and green peas – plus rice. Featuring more than double the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice, the versatile item has a rice-like taste and texture and is faster – and easier – to cook than traditional white rice. The non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher product line comes in Original, Spanish, Lemon Pepper and brand-new Thai Curry flavors, the last of which launched exclusively at Kroger in June. A 7-ounce pouch of any variety, containing about four servings, retails for a suggested $3.99.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products