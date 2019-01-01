Created by Popchips founder and former CEO Keith Belling, who wanted an alternative to rice’s empty calories and high carb count, RightRice is a first-of-its-kind shelf-stable product packed with the power of lentils, chickpeas and green peas – plus rice. Featuring more than double the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice, the versatile item has a rice-like taste and texture and is faster – and easier – to cook than traditional white rice. The non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher product line comes in Original, Spanish, Lemon Pepper and brand-new Thai Curry flavors, the last of which launched exclusively at Kroger in June. A 7-ounce pouch of any variety, containing about four servings, retails for a suggested $3.99.