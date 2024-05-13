Rich’s Hispanic Portfolio

Celebrate culture through cuisine with Rich’s robust portfolio of Hispanic desserts and baked goods!

Delicious no matter where your taste buds come from, these authentic, versatile offerings both honor cultural tradition and put new twists on familiar favorites. Rich’s has everything you need to create delicious from-scratch desserts, or celebrate with fully-finished cakes and retail-ready solutions. Create memorable traditions with tres leches-style cakes, churro donuts or seasonal desserts like our fully-finished Rosca de Reyes or ready-to-bake King Cake Doughs. Deliver the authentic, fresh-baked desserts with flexible formats that align with your operational needs.

According to Datassential’s World Bites Global Desserts, 47% of U.S. consumers are interested in global desserts. That’s a huge opportunity to introduce new cultures whose flavors inspire discovery and inspiration. Many of our products are authentically made in Mexico, and all of them come complete with global expertise and local soul, because we know that at the end of the day, food connects all of us.