Reynolds Wrap Updated Packaging

The go-to item for easy prepping, cooking and cleanup for over 70 years, Reynolds Wrap is bringing a fresh look and feature to packaging with an easy-open, easy-close box that keeps fingers away from the sharp edge and simplifies storage. It’s now even easier for consumers to find their favorite brand in the aisle. The U.S.-made modernized boxes still offer the same reliable foil for every cooking occasion: Everyday Foil, for daily meals; Heavy Duty, for tough jobs; Non-Stick Foil, for sticky and cheesy food; Recycled Foil, made with 100% recycled aluminum with the same quality as Everyday Foil; and Heavy Duty 75-square-foot roll and Grill Foil for grilling heavier foods. The boxes retail for a suggested $3.99 each.