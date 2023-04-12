Advertisement
Reynolds Kitchens Parchment Paper with Stay Flat Dispensing

In time for the holidays, Reynolds Kitchens has released Parchment Paper with Stay Flat Dispensing, solving the problem of curling, rolled-up parchment paper that won’t stay flat. The patent-pending Stay Flat Dispensing has a reinforced panel that makes parchment paper stay flat to avoid curling, features a gridline design for easy spacing and is reusable up to three times. Oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, non-stick, BPA-free, freezer- and microwave-safe, and packaged in the USA, the product retails for a suggested $5.49 per 45 square feet of parchment measuring 36 feet by 15 inches.

 

