As consumers increasingly seek healthier snacking alternatives, Revol Snax has introduced a range of low-carb snacks designed to be better for people and the planet. Packed with plant protein and good fats, the keto-friendly, Paleo and zero-sugar indulgences are made with carefully selected, 100% plant-based ingredients. The lineup offers an array of unique ingredients, from hazelnuts and cashews to organic hemp protein and coconut, each selected for its nutritional value and flavor profile. Suggested retail prices for the snacks vary by size, with 3.7-ounce eight-bite packs in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Double Dark Chocolate, Snickerdoodle, or Dark Chocolate and Almond varieties usually starting at $7.99 each; 1.4-ounce three-bite packs in Double Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Almond, Snickerdoodle, and Matcha Latte varieties starting at $3.39 apiece; and 9-ounce jars of nut butter in Vanilla Cookie Cream, made with cashews, macadamias and coconut, and Hazelnut Cacao flavors priced at $12.99 each. Bundles are also available online at prices ranging from $24.95 to $57.97. What’s more, Revol Snax quantifies and offsets carbon emissions for every product, from raw material sourcing to the final delivery. A partnership between the brand and CarbonClick enables customers to contribute to Revol Snax’s carbon offset program at checkout.