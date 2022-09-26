Revival Einkorn Pasta

Dedicated to bringing back earth’s first wheat, which dates back more than 14,000 years, Revival Einkorn has officially launched with four pastas: Fusilli, Linguine, Penne and Spaghetti. The international venture, consisting of nutritionists, designers, bakers, millers, supply chain experts and financiers, showcases Triticum monococcum pure einkorn wheat that’s organically cultivated using ecologically sound, regenerative methodologies in Spainand Bulgaria. Made from only organic einkorn and water, Revival Einkorn artisanal pasta is steel-cut and slow-dried to heighten and preserve its nutty flavor, appealing texture and exceptional nutritional profile. The organic, Non-GMO Certified pastas are available in 8.8-ounce boxes retailing for a suggested $4.99 each.