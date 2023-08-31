Reusable Packaging Solution Provider Launches Independent Grocer Grant Program

Liviri, a provider of reusable packaging solutions, has introduced its first-ever grocer grant program, which will award resources to an independent grocer to support operational excellence and optimal supply chain management in the area of e-commerce.

“Liviri’s primary focus is to innovate solutions for grocery delivery and pickup processes that are efficient, cost-effective and advance the evolution of the industry,” explained Ken Longval, general manager at Fort Collins, Colo.-based Liviri. “We understand that implementing and optimizing these programs can be a challenge for independent grocers, and we are launching this program to provide support in taking their efforts to the next level.”

[Read more: "Starbucks Readies More Reusable Cup Options"]

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 29. To enter, an applicant must be an independent grocer with three or fewer locations, must demonstrate an e-grocery delivery process that’s already in place or in progress, and must show a strong need to increase operational efficiency in its current process.

The total prize value is more than $7,000, consisting of a $5,000 cash prize intended to help cover costs to build up tech platforms, freezers, fridges, and training; 12 Liviri Sprint50 Insulated Totes, Sprint50 Ice Packs and Dividers, and two picking carts.

Liviri Sprint is a line of durable reusable totes that aims to help grocers and produce shippers with staging and delivery. High-performance insulation provides flexible options for chilled storage, keeping contents in the safe temperature zone for 12-plus hours and reducing the need for on-site and in-transit refrigeration. The products also help eliminate wasteful single-use packaging for a more sustainable last-mile solution.

To apply for the program, eligible grocers can submit an application online.

In other independent grocer packaging news, Portland, Ore.-based indie New Seasons Market is backing reusable packaging solution provider Bold Reuse’s Retail Reuse initiative, a reusable-packaging program for glass retail packaging. Additional program backers include Oregon Metro, Waste-Free Advocates, and Pacific NorthWest Packaged Food & Beverage Group’s Hannah Kullberg.