Starbucks Readies More Reusable Cup Options

Starbucks, the venerable coffee company that operates sites co-located in grocery stores around the United States, is advancing sustainability efforts by testing more reusable cup options. The Seattle-based business recently announced that it is rolling out new programs in a dozen Starbucks stores in California, encouraging customers to bring their own personal cup to the café or drive-thru, use a Borrow A Cup from the café or opt for a For Here Ware, a reusable ceramic or glass cup for those who want to enjoy their drink onsite.

Similar pilots have been conducted in other markets around the world, including recent programs in Colorado and Arizona. Although the company did not share if any tests are in grocery locations, many Starbucks offerings that begin in company-owned stores become available in this channel, too.

“These types of tests are extremely important so that the company can understand all the different ways we can make an impact and move towards goals that we have set for the future,” said Tonya Palacios, Starbucks district manager, who leads the stores conducting the test. “I’m optimistic that we will execute the test at a high level and gather lots of feedback that will influence the next step in reusable cups and our sustainability goals.”

Starbucks is targeting to have its packaging be reusable, recyclable or composable by 2030. Starting in 2024, customers in all Starbucks stores across the United States and Canada will be able to bring their personal cup wherever they order, including in cafés and drive-thru sites.