Reunion Foods Organic Charcuterie

Founded by siblings Benjamin, Jessica and Seth Mosner, Reunion Foods has introduced two organic charcuterie lines: artisanal slow-dried salamis in both pre-sliced and mini chubs formats. As well as being certified organic and Non-GMO, the brand’s salamis are made from pork certified by the Global Animal Partnership, which indicates that the pigs are humanely raised with no antibiotics ever, 100% vegetarian feed and no cages, crates, or crowding. All of the lines’ varieties are gluten- and lactose-free, and contain no fillers or artificial sweeteners. The pre-sliced salamis come in Genoa, Sweet Soppressata, Hot Soppressata, Chorizo and Pepperoni varieties, while the mini chubs are available in Gentile, Fennel, Truffle Porcini, Calabrian and Chorizo options that are ideal for charcuterie boards. A convenient 3-ounce package of pre-sliced retails for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.99, and a vacuum-sealed 6-ounce mini chub goes for a suggested $8.99-$9.99. Custom Reunion-branded wooden crates with sections are available to retailers for elegant merchandising of several SKUs.