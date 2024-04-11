Sold online for years, Repurpose Stemless Wine Cups are now available in retail stores. Using plant-based, non-toxic materials and completely free of forever chemicals (PFAS), the aesthetically designed clear compostable cups are eco-friendly alternatives to typical single-use disposable cups made from petroleum-based plastic. Further, since they’re made from corn starch, the durable BPA-free Repurpose cups degrade much faster than traditional single-use cups and don’t fragment into microplastics. Suitable for any party or special event, the product comes in a 40-count pack of 12-ounce cups retailing for a suggested price range of $12.99-$14.99 at Kroger banner locations.