New Zealand King Salmon Co. (NZKS) is expanding to U.S. supermarkets with a retail line of premium yet convenient wood-roasted salmon. The refrigerated line, Regal Wood Roasted King Salmon, features ready-to-eat roasted King salmon filets in four gourmet flavors: Classic Beech, Mixed Pepper & Spices, Sweet Chili & Lime, and Double Manuka, the last roasted with manuka wood and glazed with New Zealand’s famous manuka honey. NZKS is the world’s largest producer of the king salmon species, which makes up less than 1% of the global salmon population. King salmon has the highest natural oil content of all salmon varieties, which gives it a smooth texture and a rich yet light taste. The company raises its salmon in the pristine and fast-flowing waters of the Marlborough Sounds above New Zealand’s South Island. A 3.5-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested. $9.99. Through Sept. 30, 10% of all of the product line’s Amazon sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen, the disaster relief organization founded by Chef José Andrés.