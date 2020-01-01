Press enter to search
Close search

Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots

Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots

Leading ginger beer brand Reed’s Inc. has now introduced Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots. Packed with 3,000 milligrams of fresh organic ginger, a powerful superfood known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, as well as for its ability to soothe digestive issues and enhance immune health, the shots are shelf-stable -- a significant innovation for natural ginger shots, which usually require refrigeration or immediate consumption -- come in two varieties: caffeine-free Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize, featuring 100 milligrams of natural caffeine from green coffee beans and guarana. The TSA-approved functional beverage line retails for a suggested $2.99 per 2-ounce shot, or a suggested $35 for a 12-pack.

 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

WowWee BriteBrush