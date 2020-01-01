Leading ginger beer brand Reed’s Inc. has now introduced Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots. Packed with 3,000 milligrams of fresh organic ginger, a powerful superfood known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, as well as for its ability to soothe digestive issues and enhance immune health, the shots are shelf-stable -- a significant innovation for natural ginger shots, which usually require refrigeration or immediate consumption -- come in two varieties: caffeine-free Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize, featuring 100 milligrams of natural caffeine from green coffee beans and guarana. The TSA-approved functional beverage line retails for a suggested $2.99 per 2-ounce shot, or a suggested $35 for a 12-pack.