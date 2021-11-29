For those seeking a dairy whipped topping without the sugar, Conagra Brands’ Reddi-wip has debuted Reddi-wip Zero Sugar, a keto-friendly whipped topping that contains zero grams of sugar, zero carbs and just 15 calories per serving. Containing no artificial flavors, the sweet, creamy gluten-free product can be used in coffee and smoothies, or as a topping on fruit, waffles, sundaes, pies and keto desserts. Reddi-wip Zero Sugar contains sucralose in place of regular sugar to maintain the original product’s familiar taste. Like all of the brand’s dairy whipped toppings, Reddi-wip Zero Sugar is made with real cream, not hydrogenated oils. The product, which is not a low-calorie food, is available in both 6.5-ounce and 13-ounce sizes, with suggested retail price ranges of $2.99-$3.29 and $4.79-$5.29, respectively.