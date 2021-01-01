RED Chocolate Bars

Formulated by European master chocolatiers, RED Chocolate offers all of the indulgence of regular chocolate, but with up to 50% fewer calories and 30%-40% less fat. The line’s bars come in the following varieties: Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut & Macadamia, and keto-friendly 60% Extra Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Orange & Almond. Additionally, RED Chocolate·has no added sugar, instead featuring natural sweeteners from plants, and is made with cocoa from Africa’s Ivory Coast, whose farmers personally select, roast and grind the cocoa beans. The suggested retail price for a 3.53-ounce bar is $3.29. Single-serving grab-and-go bars and pralines are also available from the brand.