Reaping the Benefits of Consolidated Web Content Management

Consistent customer experiences, visibility across marketing campaigns, and ease of scalability – these are just a few of the advantages that CPG companies can unlock by consolidating their content management. Still, a large majority of CPG companies constantly struggle with unstructured data and product information. What is it that keeps these companies from unleashing the power of content? And how can the CPG industry adapt to navigate these issues? Let’s find out.



Traditional ways of doing business are deeply ingrained in the CPG industry. Banking on the security of what has been working so far, many CPG companies have missed the train for digital transformation. The result: poor content and product information management built on top of legacy systems. Issues like fragmented product data, high turnaround time for updating content, and lack of transparency across different teams are a common sight. However, the rules of the game have changed.



Customers today are more vigilant about knowing more and more about the products they buy – they look for informed opinions, price comparisons, features and the overall benefits. Hence, they prefer to be more educated than ever before. Amidst these evolving customer expectations, failure to integrate product information is no longer acceptable. It not only decreases efficiency of marketing operations, but also leads to inconsistencies in the content that customers consume. This in turn makes it difficult to attract new customers and opens the door to driving loyal customers away. So what is the solution?