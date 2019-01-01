Real Food From the Ground Up Butternut Squash Crackers

Cauliflower-based snack maker Real Food From the Ground Up has expanded its better-for-you lineup to include first-to-market Butternut Squash Crackers in Parmesan and Sea Salt flavors. The introduction follows the company’s launch earlier this year of Butternut Squash Pretzels in both stick and twists shapes. Butternut squash is the first ingredient in both snack types, which, in common with all Real Food From the Grouund Up products, are also are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free Certified, and made from real veggies and vegan ingredients. A 4-ounce package of either cracker variety retails for a suggested $3.99.