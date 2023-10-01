Real Cookie Poppers

Better-for-you Real Cookies, a gluten- and grain-free, plant-based cookie brand, has now introduced Cookie Poppers, a bite-size alternative to its award-winning product. A convenient snack for on-the-go snackers, the miniature cookies come in chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip and lemon blueberry flavors. A 4.5-ounce pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99. Founded in 2021, Real Cookies contain no gluten, soy, corn, grain, dairy, eggs, artificial sweeteners or tapioca starch; use only clean ingredients like almond and coconut flours, real fruit, and chocolate chips; and are simply sweetened with Vermont maple syrup.