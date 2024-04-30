Ready Kids Clean Protein Bars

Brand expands commitment to ‘Fuel the Family’ with latest product line
Ready Whole Grain Kids Bars Main Image

Fast-growing active-nutrition company Ready, creator of the best-selling Ready Clean Protein Bars, has now launched Kids Clean Protein Bars. The company, which includes global basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo and football luminary Aaron Donald, is continuing its mission to Fuel the Family with its latest functional snack. Certified gluten-free Ready Kids Clean Protein Bars are packed with 6 grams of protein, 8 grams of whole grains and 20% less sugar than other leading kids whole grain snack bars, offering key ingredients that not only support the energy needs of active children, but also address the demand for healthier snack options. Additionally, each flavor – Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Iced Oatmeal Cookie and Chocolate Peanut Butter – has been formulated to deliver great taste. A 7.38-ounce 6-pack of any flavor retails for a suggested $4.99 at Walmart.

Other Popular Products

Ready Kids Clean Protein Bars

Ready Kids Whole Grain Bars Teaser

Fiber One Donuts

Fiber One Donuts Teaser

Cracker Barrel Artisan Flavors Cheese

Cracker Barrel Artisan Flavors Cheese Teaser

For More Details

$4.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds