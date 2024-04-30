Fast-growing active-nutrition company Ready, creator of the best-selling Ready Clean Protein Bars, has now launched Kids Clean Protein Bars. The company, which includes global basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo and football luminary Aaron Donald, is continuing its mission to Fuel the Family with its latest functional snack. Certified gluten-free Ready Kids Clean Protein Bars are packed with 6 grams of protein, 8 grams of whole grains and 20% less sugar than other leading kids whole grain snack bars, offering key ingredients that not only support the energy needs of active children, but also address the demand for healthier snack options. Additionally, each flavor – Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Iced Oatmeal Cookie and Chocolate Peanut Butter – has been formulated to deliver great taste. A 7.38-ounce 6-pack of any flavor retails for a suggested $4.99 at Walmart.