Raymundo’s Small Batch Desserts

Ethnic food maker Raymundo’s Food Group has rolled out Raymundo’s Small Batch, a hand-crafted line of ethnically inspired desserts containing real milk, eggs and sugar. Carefully made in small-batch kettles, the line consists of Premium Caramel Flan and Cinnamon Rice Pudding. The combination of real ingredients and attention to detail enables Raymundo’s to deliver a premium taste and authentic texture. Available at big-box and ethnic grocery stores across the country this fall, the line will retail for a suggested $2.99 per 4-pack of 4-ounce cups.