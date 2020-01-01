Raybern’s Deli Sandwiches

Raybern’s, a brand known for offering authentic deli-style Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, has now launched its first-ever line of ready-to-eat deli sandwiches. Designed for all day parts, Raybern’s provides ready-to-eat breakfast biscuit and hoagie roll sandwiches, as well as traditional lunch and dinner sandwiches. Created for the deli section and ready-to-heat counters in grocery stores, the line includes a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich and an Egg, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich variety, on either a hoagie roll or biscuit, for breakfast; as well as traditional fan favorites, such as Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Pastrami & Cheese, Southwest Steak, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Ham & Swiss on a Pretzel Roll, for lunch and dinner. Raybern’s sandwiches feature bread made from a recipe that cooks up “Bakery Soft” right from the microwave. The line will be available at an SRP of $3.49 per sandwich in stores nationwide, beginning June 2020.